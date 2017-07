A: It seems that there have been more ants lately.

B: Yep. It’s probably because there’s a new ant nest nearby. I’ll have a look tomorrow.

A: Why bother? Just buy some ant chemicals and place them where the ants often appear.

B: I suppose. Next time I go to the shops I’ll buy some ant killer.

A: 最近螞蟻好像變多了。

B: 對啊,應該是附近有新的螞蟻窩。我明天會找找看。

A: 需要那麼麻煩嗎?直接買螞蟻藥放在螞蟻常出沒的地方就好了吧。

B: 也是。那我下次去賣場的時候順便買點螞蟻藥。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: