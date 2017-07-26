Last Thursday, the Executive Yuan gave a green light to expanding the ban on free plastic bags, as of next year. To further reduce the use of plastic bags, starting Jan. 1, the ban will prevent another 80,000 more stores from offering free plastic shopping bags to customers. This increases the categories of stores involved from seven to 14, the new categories being pharmacies, medical appliances stores, 3C retailers, book/stationery stores, laundries, beverage stores, and bakeries. The aim is to further reduce plastic bag use by 1.5 billion per year.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) implemented the policy of reducing plastic bag use in 2002 and, since then, certain establishments such as government agencies, private schools, department stores, shopping malls, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and fast-food restaurant chains have been prohibited from providing customers with free plastic shopping bags.

Also, with effect from Jan. 1, the EPA will ban the manufacture and importation of personal hygiene products containing microbeads, such as cleansing lotions and shower gels, to reduce the amount of harm to the oceans caused by these plastic particles. Their sale will be prohibited in Taiwan from July 1 that year.

行政院上週四拍板，擴大管制購物用塑膠袋之使用，明年元旦起擴大管制範圍，管制對象由現行七大類增加為十四類，新增七大類、八萬家商店，包括藥粧／美粧／藥局、醫療器材行、3C零售、書籍／文具零售、洗衣店、飲料店、西點麵包店。目標是每年再減少十五億個購物用塑膠袋。

環保署九十一年起推動購物用塑膠袋減量工作，已規定公部門、私立學校、百貨公司、量販店、超級市場、便利商店 、連鎖速食店不得免費提供購物用塑膠袋。

環保署也將管制洗面乳、沐浴乳等個人清潔用品中添加塑膠微粒，以減少塑膠微粒對於海洋的危害，明年一月一日起不得製造、輸入，七月一日起不得販賣。

