A: Would you like some watermelon? I bought a huge one yesterday at the market.

B: Yes please. Eating watermelon is a great way to beat the summer heat.

A: It’s so huge, I can’t finish it all by myself. Would you like to take a few pieces back with you?

B: Thank you, I’d love to, but my refrigerator at home is really tiny so I won’t be able to take very much.

A: 你要不要吃點西瓜?我昨天去超市買了一顆大西瓜回來。

B: 好啊,夏天吃西瓜最消暑了。謝謝你。

A: 這顆西瓜很大,我一個人大概也吃不完,你要不要帶幾塊回去?

B: 好啊,謝謝你,但我家的冰箱很小,沒辦法帶太多回去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: