A: You’ve got a white hair.

B: Really? Where? Can you help me pull it out?

A: It’s on the top of your head. I’m pulling it out now. Have you been under a lot of stress recently?

B: Yes. My grandfather was recently admitted to hospital for an operation. I’ve been going every day to look after him.

A: 你有一根白頭髮。

B: 真的嗎?在哪裡?可以幫我拔掉嗎?

A: 在你頭頂。我拔囉。你是不是最近壓力太大了?

B: 是啊。最近我爺爺住院開刀,我每天都要去醫院照顧他。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: