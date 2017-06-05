EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve been studying English for ages, but every time I meet a native English speaker, I often can’t understand a word they’re saying.

B: There are loads of different accents within the English-speaking world. Practice listening some more and you’ll definitely improve.

A: But aside from pronunciation, there’s also the problem of cultural differences.

B: Overcoming cultural differences is not easy.

A: 我的英文已經學了很久，但每次碰到英文母語人士，還是常常聽不懂他們在說什麼。

B: 同樣是英文，也有很多不同的口音，多聽就會進步的。

A: 但是除了口音，還有文化差異的問題。

B: 要克服文化差異確實很難。

