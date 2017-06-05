Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Jun 05, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve been studying English for ages, but every time I meet a native English speaker, I often can’t understand a word they’re saying.

B: There are loads of different accents within the English-speaking world. Practice listening some more and you’ll definitely improve.

A: But aside from pronunciation, there’s also the problem of cultural differences.

B: Overcoming cultural differences is not easy.

A: 我的英文已經學了很久，但每次碰到英文母語人士，還是常常聽不懂他們在說什麼。

B: 同樣是英文，也有很多不同的口音，多聽就會進步的。

A: 但是除了口音，還有文化差異的問題。

B: 要克服文化差異確實很難。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 878 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top