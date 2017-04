A: There were a lot of questions in the exam this time. I couldn’t finish.

B: Yeah, I only managed to answer about two thirds of the questions.

A: If I had known, I would have written the essay questions first.

B: I did, but I still didn’t have enough time. I only had time to guess for the remaining multiple choice questions.

A: 這次考試的題目好多,根本寫不完。

B: 對啊,我也才寫了三分之二的題目而已。

A: 早知道就先寫申論題了。

B: 我就是先寫申論題,但時間還是不夠,剩下的選擇題只好全部用猜的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: