On March 31, US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders, promising to root out unfair trade practices around the world and take on the countries he says have created the US’ large trade deficit.

Trump has instructed officials to identify the “cheats” they believe are the cause of the US trade deficit, investigate the dumping of goods onto the US market and the use of subsidies by foreign governments and explore options for levying trade tariffs.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Foreign Trade has asked Taiwan’s overseas missions to continue closely monitoring future policy initiatives and proposals coming out of Washington. Additionally, the bureau has called upon businesses not to evade anti-dumping duties or engage in other forms of customs fraud through practices such as illegal shipping or falsely declaring the country of origin of goods. The bureau warns that offending businesses may be subject to executive disciplinary action by the US government and could face penalties or punishment.

US Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly expects to have a strategy in place within 90 days. Subject to future confirmation of the policy, in addition to measures such as requiring importers to put down cash deposits, recovery of anti-dumping duties and countervailing (anti-subsidy) duties, Kelly says his department has not ruled out opening investigations on export businesses suspected of having conspired in customs fraud.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

美國總統川普三月三十一日連頒二道行政命令，誓言根除全球不公平貿易行為，並將矛頭對準造成美國鉅額貿易逆差的國家。

川普要求官員查明哪些「騙子」造成美國貿易逆差，並檢視外國政府補貼或在美傾銷的產品，有效課徵貿易關稅的方式。

經濟部國際貿易局表示，已指示駐外單位持續密切注意美國政府未來提出之策略及作法，並呼籲業者勿從事違規轉運及偽報產地等規避反傾銷稅等關務詐欺行為，否則將遭受美國行政處分及課以刑責。

美國國土安全部長約翰·凱利預計將於九十天內提出計畫，未來若政策確定，除對進口商要求保證金及追繳反傾銷稅、平衡稅外，不排除針對疑似共謀之出口商進行關務詐欺調查。

(中央社)