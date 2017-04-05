Recently several fireflies have been spotted by members of the public in Tainan’s Barclay Memorial Park along its firefly trails. The number of fireflies is expected to increase as the weather gets warmer.

Chongming Borough Warden Lee Jen-tzu says he found the first firefly of the year on the night of March 27. Judging by its apparently bigger size, the firefly must have been a Pyrocoelia analis Fabricius, he says.

Conservationists began work on conserving the fireflies at Barclay Memorial Park as early as ten years ago. Of the two types of fireflies which they were trying to conserve, one was the terrestrial Pyrocoelia analis Fabricius, and the other was the aquatic Luciola ficta. While the latter has disappeared in recent years, the project to conserve the former turned out to be a success, as they can now be found not only in the park but also in its surrounding areas.

The Pyrocoelia analis Fabricius is the most common firefly in plains across Taiwan. The adult ones are seldom seen flying and usually found on leaves, which makes them very easy to observe. Their number typically increases as the weather turns warmer in April and May.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

最近已有民眾在台南市巴克禮公園賞螢步道發現零星螢火蟲，預計天氣轉為暖和後，數量會逐漸增加。

崇明里長李仁慈說，他於三月廿七日晚間在巴克禮公園發現今年第一隻螢火蟲，由於體型比較大，研判應為台灣窗螢。

巴克禮公園早在十年前就開始復育螢火蟲，當時復育台灣窗螢及黃緣螢兩種，其中水生黃緣螢近幾年已不再發現，陸生的台灣窗螢則順利繁衍，並擴及鄰近地區。

台灣窗螢是目前台灣平原間最為常見的螢火蟲。台灣窗螢成蟲大多停棲草葉上，較少飛行，很容易觀察，一般四、五月天氣轉為暖和後，數量會漸多。

(自由時報記者蔡文居)