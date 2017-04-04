Salt fields used to be a regular feature of Tainan’s coastal fishing towns. However, with the closure of the salt industry, these days it is rare to see the sight of drying salt stacks; a common feature of the landscape in days gone by.

To preserve the last vestiges of Tainan’s lost salt industry, in 2003 an old salt field was restored at Jingzaijiao in Tainan’s Beimen District. Although this salt pan-style salt field is no longer used to produce salt, it recreates the landscape of how fishing villages would have looked in the past. There are foot operated watermills as well as equipment for drying, piling and grading the salt, which makes for an interactive teaching resource for visitors to experience and understand salt farming.

The many acres of restored salt fields have become a favorite location to watch the sun as it melts into the night sky and is reflected on the water’s edge. As the setting sun shines onto the salt fields, the mirror-like landscape takes on a dreamy quality.

Nightfall is also the best time to watch black-bellied terns in Beimen District. Stretching along the edge of the salt fields up to the sea walls, black-bellied terns, out foraging for food during the daytime, return to perch on the oyster racks, flying overhead in large flocks; an activity that is repeated daily until they migrate north at the beginning of spring.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

鹽田，曾經是南台灣沿海的漁鄉風情，但隨著鹽業停工後，現今已難再見到過往的曬鹽景象。

為了留下鹽業軌跡，台南北門的井仔腳於民國九十二年修復老鹽田，這塊瓦盤式的鹽田雖不產鹽，卻重現了過往漁村的鹽田景觀，包括腳踏式水車和曬鹽、堆鹽、挑鹽所使用的器具，都成了讓遊客體驗及認識鹽鄉最生動的活教材。

這一畝畝復育的鹽田伴隨著落日倒影，更成了觀夕陽的最佳景點，特別是夕陽餘暉照映鹽田上，彷彿水鏡般景色如夢似幻。

黃昏時分也是在北門賞黑腹燕鷗的好時機，沿著鹽田來到海堤上，此時外出覓食的燕鷗陸續返回棲息的蚵架上，一群群從天空飛越而過，日復一日直到春天來了再北返。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. salt field n. 鹽田 (yan2 tian2) 2. vestige n. 軌跡 (gui3 ji1) 3. daily; day after day adv. 日復一日 (ri4 fu4 yi2 ri4) 4. forage v. 覓食 (mi4 shi2)



(自由時報記者許麗娟）