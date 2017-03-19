A study announced on Feb. 16 indicates that taking Vitamin D supplements can prevent respiratory tract infections such as colds and influenza, reigniting the debate on the effectiveness of non-prescription dietary supplements.

The study, in the British medical publication BMJ, claims to have discovered, for the first time, “clear evidence” of a link between Vitamin D and influenza, after evaluating the different results from a total of 25 clinical trials in 14 countries.

This is especially apparent for people suffering from Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D can be absorbed through a number of foods. The human body is also able to synthesize Vitamin D endogenously when ultraviolet rays from sunlight make contact with the skin.

Many people have Vitamin D deficiency, especially residents of areas of climates of low levels of sunlight.

For many years, scientific studies have come up with mixed conclusions about Vitamin D, with some finding that low levels of Vitamin D can increase the risk of bone fracture, cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer, diabetes, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and death. Other studies, however, showed that it was impossible to prove a link between Vitamin D and risk of disease.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

二月十六日公布的研究指出，攝取維生素D補給品可預防感冒、流感等呼吸道感染，再度掀起了非處方營養補給品是否有效的論辯。

刊登在英國醫學期刊的研究宣稱，評估十四個國家共二十五份不同的臨床試驗後，「首度發現 」維生素D和流感相關的「明確證據」。

這對維生素D含量不足的人影響特別明顯。維生素D可透過一些食物攝取，皮膚接觸到紫外線時，人體也會自行合成。

許多人維生素D含量不足，特別是灰暗陰霾氣候區的居民。

科學研究多年來對維生素D結論不一，有些結論認為維生素D偏低會增加骨折、心臟疾病、大腸直腸癌、糖尿病、憂鬱症、阿茲海默症和死亡風險，但也有研究顯示，無法證明維生素D和疾病風險有關。

（中央社）

True or False 是非題

A) For some time, sporadic studies have demonstrated evidence of a link between Vitamin D and certain diseases.

B) The recent BMJ study has shown for the first time clear evidence of a link between Vitamin D and diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

C) As a result of this study, the medical establishment now believes that dietary supplements can cure the common cold.

D) Vitamin D can be found in some foods, but can also be produced by the human body.

Answers: A) T, B) F, C) F, D) T