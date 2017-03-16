Taiwan can now add another Olympic gold to its tally, as the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has listed Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Wei-ling as the gold medal winner in the Beijing Olympics women’s 48-kg weightlifting competition. Chen has now officially been an Olympic gold medal winner by default.

Chen won a bronze medal in the women’s 48-kg weightlifting competition at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with a total score of 196 kg, lifting 84 kg in the snatch event and 112 kg in the clean and jerk event. She saw her medal upgraded to the silver last year when previous silver medalist, Sibel Ozkan of Turkey, was disqualified after failing in a doping re-test.

Then, the original Chinese gold medalist Chen Xiexia was disqualified after she was found to have violated the rules against doping, according to the official IWF Web site. Chen now officially becomes the Beijing Olympics gold medalist, making hers Taiwan’s fifth Olympic gold.(CNA)

台灣再添一面奧運金牌，國際舉重總會已將台灣女將陳葦綾列為北京奧運女子四十八公斤級金牌，陳葦綾正式遞補成為奧運金牌得主。

陳葦綾在二○○八年北京奧運女子舉重四十八公斤級繳出抓舉八十四公斤、挺舉一百一十二公斤、總和一百九十六公斤的成績，當時獲得銅牌，但土耳其的銀牌得主厄茲坎，在去年因為藥檢未過遭到取消資格，陳葦綾先遞補銀牌。

隨後奪得金牌的中國選手陳燮霞，也因藥檢未過，在國際舉重總會的官網上，陳葦綾已經正式遞補北京奧運金牌，成為台灣史上第五面奧運金牌。（中央社）