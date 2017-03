A: Is that a maple tree growing in your courtyard?

B: Yes, I really like maple trees, their leaves are shaped like butterflies and they also change color. I never tire of looking at them.

A: Can you make its sap into maple syrup?

B: This is a special variety unique to Taiwan. Taiwanese maple trees don’t produce maple syrup and they are rarely used as construction materials.

A: 你的庭院裡種的是楓樹嗎?

B: 是啊,我很喜歡楓樹,葉子形狀像蝴蝶,又會變色,百看不厭。

A: 它的樹汁可以做成楓糖嗎?

B: 這是台灣的特有種。台灣的楓樹都不能生產楓糖,也很少會拿來蓋房子。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: