The Beipu Cold Springs are quite unusual in that they have a mixture of carbonic acid and sulfur. The sulfur gives the water a slightly saline taste, and makes it a light rusty yellow. The sulfur also forms precipitates under the sun, making the water appear rather muddy. In the summer, the temperature of the water is around 15 degrees Celsius, perfect for playing in the water and cooling down.

The spring bubbles out from the bed of Taping Creek. Although the water is quite cool, and you might feel cold when you first get in, you will start to get a feeling of warmth after you have been in there for some time, because of the minerals in the water. When you get out, your skin might feel a bit oily.

In the background there is a waterfall. Listening to the cascading water and feeling the cool water vapor on your face can be incredibly relaxing. The braver among you can go under the waterfall for some negative ion therapy, and give yourself a natural spa.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

北埔冷泉是少見的碳酸與硫磺共生泉，因有硫磺成分所以泉水略有鹹味，水質亦呈現淡淡的黃褐色，經太陽照射後會產生沉澱物，因此看起來較混濁。夏季水溫約攝氏十五度，相當適合來此玩水、消暑。

這股冷泉於大坪溪河床自然湧出。雖然冷泉水溫偏低，剛入水時會覺得冰冷，但因泉水中有大量的礦物質，泡久了反而會有股暖意，離開泉水後，還會覺得皮膚特別滑潤。

背後就是瀑布，聽著嘩啦啦的水流聲，臉上還能感受到陣陣冰涼水氣，讓人徹底放鬆。膽子大一點的人，還可以到瀑布下感受負離子的洗禮，體驗一下天然SPA。

（自由時報）