A: You have so many baseball players’ autographs in your place.

B: Collecting baseball things is my hobby. Not just autographs — I also have baseball players’ shirts, posters and team scarves.

A: Who is the player on this poster?

B: That’s the Yankees’ legendary player Derek Jeter. I’ve worshiped him since I was little.

A: 你家還真多棒球選手的簽名啊。

B: 收集棒球相關物品是我的興趣,不只是簽名,我還有棒球員的球衣、海報、球隊圍巾。

A: 這張海報裡的球員是誰?

B: 這是洋基隊的傳奇球員基特,我從小就很崇拜他。

