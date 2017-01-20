Benny Tseng, a 22-year-old Taiwanese violinist, won the silver medal in the prestigious International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2015, the highest prize that year as first prize was not given to anybody. On Friday last week, Tseng released the instrumental album, “Reverie,” his first since joining Universal Music Taiwan.

Tseng’s album has set a number of records in the world of classical music in Taiwan, and he has also recorded for Deutsche Grammophon (DG), a respected German classical record label, with his CDs being produced in Germany. He recalled the intense recording process in Berlin, saying that studio recording was more challenging than giving live performances.

Tseng still practices for at least three hours a day, aspiring to give his best performance at every concert. Recently, the New Taipei City Government’s Cultural Affairs Department invited him to be the celebrity endorsement of the city’s 2017 Music Star contest, the finalists of which will get to have their own solo concerts.

(Liberty times, translated by Eddy Chang)

二十二歲的台灣小提琴家曾宇謙，二○一五年贏得著名的柴可夫斯基國際小提琴賽銀牌（金牌從缺），他於上週五推出加盟環球唱片公司的首張演奏專輯「夢幻樂章」。

曾宇謙的新專輯創下許多台灣古典音樂界的紀錄，不僅掛上古典樂大廠DG標籤，唱片也都由德國壓製。他回憶在德國柏林緊鑼密鼓的錄音，認為錄音的挑戰比現場更大。

曾宇謙每天仍練琴至少三小時以上，希望每場演出都是在自己的巔峰狀態。新北市文化局近日還邀請他擔任「二○一七樂壇新星」比賽代言人，決選者將可獲得舉辦個人音樂會的機會。

（自由時報）