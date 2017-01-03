On Dec. 27, the National Central University announced that the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for December 2016 stood at 77.22 points, the lowest it has been since October 2013, falling 0.49 percent since the previous month.

Confidence in the outlook of stock investments and domestic economic outlook were the only two of the six sub-indices to increase, with four sub-indices falling, including price levels for goods, household income, durable goods and the labor market.

In terms of absolute levels, the only one of the six sub-indices to indicate optimism was that for confidence in the labor market, with consumers turning pessimistic in the remaining five sub-indices.

The December 2016 CCI survey was conducted between Dec. 19 and 21, 2016, with a sample group of 2,415 respondents above 20 years old in Taiwan, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percent at a 95 percent level of confidence.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

中央大學十二月二十七日公布二○一六年十二月消費者信心指數為七十七。二二點，創二○一三年十月以來新低，較上月減零。四九點。

六項分項指標中，僅投資股票時機以及國內經濟景氣兩項上升，至於下降的指標有四項，包含物價水準、家庭經濟狀況、耐久性財貨時機及就業機會。

從絕對水準來看，六項指標中只有就業機會呈現偏向樂觀，其餘五項則偏向悲觀。

二○一六年十二月消費者信心指數調查期間二○一六年十二月十九日至二十一日，共訪問兩千四百一十五位台灣二十歲以上民眾，在百分之九十五的信心水準下誤差範圍為正負兩。零個百分點。

（中央社)