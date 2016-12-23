Hosted by entertainer George Tokoro, Japan’s long-running TV program “Before and After” was responsible for the renovation of hundreds of old houses during its 14-year run. Originally, the program was going to make changes to its format next year, but then the TV station suddenly announced it was to cancel the show.

Apart from difficulty finding construction companies to participate in the show, the program’s surprise cancellation apparently resulted from a number of disputes over house renovations. The station, unable to pay compensation of 29 million yen (NT$7.9 million), was left with no option but to cancel.

“Before and After” was one of the most popular Japanese reality TV shows in Taiwan, and could count President Tsai Ing-wen as one of its fans. Inspired by the show, the Hsinchu City Government launched a similar house remodeling project in September this year, encouraging owners of houses over 20 years old to apply for subsidies.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

由藝人所喬治主持的日本長壽節目「全能住宅改造王」，播出十四年，幫不少老屋重新裝修大變身。該節目原定明年改版，但電視台卻臨時喊卡。

據傳，該節目突然收攤，除了建商難找外，還捲入多起裝修糾紛。電視台無力負擔日幣兩千九百萬（約新台幣七百九十萬）賠償費，迫使節目宣布結束。

「改造王」是台灣人最喜歡的日本節目之一，也是蔡英文總統最愛看的實境節目。受到該節目的啟發，新竹市政府今年九月推出類似的改造計劃，鼓勵二十年以上的老屋變身，提出申請改裝補助。

（自由時報）