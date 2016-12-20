This is a photo of what appears to be a family, two women, possibly sisters, and two children, a boy and a girl. It’s possible the group is two mothers and their children. Just behind the group stands another woman, who may well be the mother of one of the women, or both. They are standing at the counter of a calligraphy supplies store along Old Street in New Taipei City’s Sanxia District.

The woman in the foreground is looking at a large piece of card she is holding up. Perhaps it has some information on it; she might be simply admiring calligraphy on it. The card is at an angle forming a “V”-shape with the line of the group.

The little girl is the focus of the picture, and to some extent the action. She is right in the center of the composition. She is smiling and reaching out to something just out of the viewer’s sight.

The boy to her left is holding a calligraphy brush. From the shape of his profile, he appears to be smiling, too.

The woman standing to the back of the group is holding a purse in her left hand, and holding up her right hand as if to do something, perhaps to reach out over the girl to what she is interested in, or simply going to adjust her glasses. She seems to be preparing to buy something, presumably for the little girl.

Finally, to the left of the composition, there is a sales clerk, talking to the group.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

照片中的主要人物為兩名看似姊妹的婦女，還有一個小男孩和小女孩，應是一家人。或許兩名婦女各為一名孩子的母親。她們後方站著另一名婦女，可能是她們共同的母親，也可能只是她們其中一人的母親。他們在一間位於新北市三峽老街的書法用品店內櫃檯前。

站在前方的婦女正注視著手中所握的一張大型紙卡，上面可能寫著一些資訊。她也有可能只是純粹在欣賞紙上的書法。紙張被她斜握在手上，與畫面中的其他人物形成了一個V字型。

照片主要聚焦在畫面中小女孩身上，她就一定程度而言可以說是畫面中活動的核心。她在整個畫面的正中央。小女孩微笑著，正伸手搆向觀者視線所不及之處。

她左手邊的小男孩握著一支毛筆。從他的側臉，看得出來他也在微笑。

站在他們背後的婦女左手拿著錢包，右手懸在空中好像正要做什麼，或許是打算越過小女孩拿取某樣她看上的東西，也有可能是要調整眼鏡。她看起來好像正準備要付款，應該是買東西給小女孩。

最後，在畫面的左邊，還有一名店員，正在對他們說話。

（台北時報編譯涂宇安譯）