EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Want to go to an amusement park together tomorrow?

B: It’s too cold at the moment, surely this is not the right time to go? We’d freeze to death on the roller coaster.

A: It’s the low season at the moment, tickets are quite cheap. Anyway, there’s nothing to say you have to go on the roller coaster.

B: But I only like to go on the exciting rides. Alright, if there’s a 4D movie showing, I’ll go.

A: 明天要不要一起去遊樂園玩？

B: 現在太冷了，不適合吧？坐雲霄飛車不是都要凍僵了？

A: 現在是遊樂園的淡季，門票比較便宜啊。而且誰說去遊樂園一定要玩雲霄飛車？

B: 但我只喜歡刺激的遊樂設施。好吧，如果有4D電影的話我就去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: