The state of Texas Tuesday announced its first case of local transmission of the Zika virus. It is feared that the virus causes birth defects. Texas is the second US state, after Florida, to report the appearance of this mosquito-borne virus.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, this case of infection involves a woman who is neither pregnant and nor who has recently traveled to any areas where there is currently a Zika epidemic.

Before officials discovered actual evidence of vector mosquitoes, cases of Zika infection were being regarded as “possible” instances of local transmission. Texan state health officials said that there are currently no other suspected cases of local transmission of the Zika virus, but have given assurances that they will continue to monitor the situation.

Florida was the first state in the US to report cases of local transmission of the virus, reporting 238 instances of this kind of case, bringing this year’s tally to date to over 1,200 cases of infection in the state as a whole.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

美國德州宣布當地出現首起本土茲卡病例，是繼佛羅里達州之後，美國第二個州通報出現這種由病媒蚊傳播且恐導致出生缺陷的疾病。

根據德州衛生服務局，這起病例涉及一名婦女，她沒有懷孕且最近沒有到過任何茲卡病毒正在蔓延的地方旅行。

在官員發現病媒蚊的證據之前，德州這起病例都被視為「可能」本土傳染病例。德州衛生官員表示，目前沒有其他茲卡本土傳染的疑似病例，但矢言將繼續監控。

佛羅里達州是美國第一個通報茲卡本土病例的州， 上週通報兩百三十八起這類病例，今年迄今全州已有超過一千兩百多起感染病例。

（中央社）