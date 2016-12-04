Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Dec 04, 2016 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How about we go for a walk around Wulai and take a dip in the hot springs.

B: OK, but the service wasn’t very good at the hot spring hotel I went to last time; let’s try somewhere else.

A: I know of one hot spring hotel that’s in a really good location, has beautiful views, private bathing rooms and an outdoor communal hot spring pool.

B: Great, I love outdoor hot springs. I also really want to try a hot spring in the wild.

A: 要不要去烏來走走順便泡個溫泉？

B: 好啊。我上次去的那家溫泉旅館服務不太好，這次我想換一家。

A: 我知道一家溫泉旅館，位置蠻好的，可以看到很美的風景，有私人湯屋也有露天的大眾溫泉池。

B: 好啊，我喜歡露天的溫泉池。另外我也想試試看野溪溫泉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 211 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top