EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How about we go for a walk around Wulai and take a dip in the hot springs.

B: OK, but the service wasn’t very good at the hot spring hotel I went to last time; let’s try somewhere else.

A: I know of one hot spring hotel that’s in a really good location, has beautiful views, private bathing rooms and an outdoor communal hot spring pool.

B: Great, I love outdoor hot springs. I also really want to try a hot spring in the wild.

A: 要不要去烏來走走順便泡個溫泉？

B: 好啊。我上次去的那家溫泉旅館服務不太好，這次我想換一家。

A: 我知道一家溫泉旅館，位置蠻好的，可以看到很美的風景，有私人湯屋也有露天的大眾溫泉池。

B: 好啊，我喜歡露天的溫泉池。另外我也想試試看野溪溫泉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: