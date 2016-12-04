While strolling through Tainan City’s “green lung,” Barclay Memorial Park, adorable squirrels appear as if from nowhere, scurrying back and forth along one of the park’s shady, tree-lined paths. Beside a path that runs along the water’s edge, several bald cypress trees nestle between the weeping willows. Moving further into the center of the park, one arrives at Dream Lake, a beautiful lake in miniature. Bald cypress trees line its banks, surrounding the lake on all sides, while sunlight reflects off the water’s surface to create an enchanting scene.

It is a mild winter with the weather turning cold rather late so that mid-December’s frigid air currents have turned only a few patches of the trees’ leaves red. Visitors will probably have to wait until mid-January for a chance to see the glorious sight of bald cypress trees covered in red.

The park is named after British clergyman Thomas Barclay, and as visitors enter the park they are greeted by a commemorative monument. The park is also home to a small bridge, meandering streams and wintertime bald cypress trees. There are phoenix flowers and golden rain trees during early summer, and Taiwanese flamegold-rain trees during fall, all of which add much seasonal color to the park. During summer, there is even a chance to spot fireflies.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

漫步在都市綠肺的台南巴克禮公園中，林蔭步道裡可愛的松鼠神出鬼沒的穿梭其中，一旁的水岸步道旁，垂柳中夾帶著幾株落羽松，再往內走到夢湖畔，不大的小水塘散發著迷你版的湖光美色，四周的湖岸邊，成排的落羽松環繞著，隨著光影倒映在水面上，煞是迷人。

適逢暖冬，天氣冷得慢，十二月中的那波冷氣團只吹紅少數幾撮樹葉，預估約莫要至一月中旬，才有機會看到落羽松的紅葉盛況。

巴克禮公園之名主要是為紀念英國牧師巴克禮，公園入口處可見一座紀念碑，公園裡小橋、流水蜿蜒，冬日的落羽松、初夏的鳳凰花和阿勃勒、秋季的台灣欒樹等都為公園的四季添色不少，夏日時甚至還有機會看到螢火蟲的身影。

(自由時報記者許麗娟)