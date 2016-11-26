The 53rd Golden Horse Awards are taking place this evening. Director Chung Mong-hong’s “Godspeed” is the biggest winner going in, leading the nominees with eight nominations, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category include “Trivisa,” “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” “The Road to Mandalay” and “The Summer Is Gone.”

Midi Z, director of “The Road to Mandalay,” has been selected for Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year. The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee announced that French movie star Juliette Binoche and South Korean actor Song Seung-heon have been invited as presenters for awards this year.

Singer CoCo Lee has once more been invited to perform at the award ceremony. She is set to sing classic love songs from several movies, including “A Love Before Time” and “I have Nothing.” The award ceremony, hosted by entertainer Matilda Tao, is taking place at the National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and will be broadcast live on Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV).

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

第五十三屆金馬獎今晚登場，鍾孟宏執導的「一路順風」榮獲八項提名，包括最佳劇情片，成為入圍大贏家。其它入圍該獎項的還有「樹大招風」、「我不是潘金蓮」、「再見瓦城」、「八月」。

「再見瓦城」的導演趙德胤，則獲選「年度台灣傑出電影工作者」。台北金馬影展執委會並宣布，法國影星茱麗葉畢諾許及韓國演員宋承憲將出席，擔任今年頒獎人。

歌手「CoCo」李玟也受邀，再度為頒獎典禮獻唱，她將表演數首經典電影情歌，包括「月光愛人」和「I Have Nothing」。頒獎典禮將在國父紀念館舉行，由藝人陶晶瑩主持，在台視直轉播。

（中央社）