A: Did you sleep badly last night? You’ve got black rings around your eyes like a panda.

B: I had a splitting headache all night long. I tossed and turned and didn’t get a wink of sleep.

A: You must have caught a cold, I’ve got some aspirin if you need one.

B: Thanks but I took some medicine this morning and I’m feeling much better now.

A: 你昨晚沒睡好嗎?怎麼一臉熊貓眼?

B: 我昨天整晚頭痛欲裂,翻來覆去就是睡不著。

A: 那你應該是感冒了,我有一些阿斯匹靈,你有需要嗎?

B: 謝謝你,但我早上已經吃過藥,現在好多了。

