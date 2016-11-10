Jamie’s Italian, a restaurant brand established by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, will soon open its first outlet in Taiwan this month at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store’s A11 branch in Taipei. It will be the fourth restaurant to be opened in Asia by the brand, which owns over 40 outlets worldwide.

Best known for his cooking TV shows, Oliver shot to fame following the debut of “The Naked Chef” series in 1999 on BBC. That same year, he was invited to prepare lunch for then British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Oliver has also written several successful cookbooks and has worked on a global campaign for better food education for many years. According to TheRichest.com, he was the world’s wealthiest chef last year with a reported net worth of US$400 million.

(CNA)

英國名廚傑米奧利佛所成立的傑米義大利餐廳，本月將在台灣開設第一家分店，進駐台北新光三越A11館。台灣首店也將成為亞洲第四家分店，而該品牌在全球展店已超過四十家。

奧利佛以他的電視烹飪節目聞名，他的第一個電視節目「The Naked Chef」於一九九九年在英國廣播公司首播，這也讓他聲名大噪，同年還受邀為當時的英國首相東尼布萊爾準備午餐。

奧利佛出了好幾本暢銷的食譜，多年來致力於改善飲食教育的全球運動。根據TheRichest.com網站，他的資產淨值高達四億美元，去年是全世界最富有的廚師。

（張聖恩譯自中央社）