A: The coffee shop I normally go to has suddenly raised its prices.

B: Really? Have they gone up by very much?

A: Quite a lot. Before there was no service charge, but now they add 10 percent to the bill and there’s a minimum order of one drink per person.

B: That really is a big increase, but the economy is really pretty bad.

A: 我常去的咖啡店最近居然漲價了。

B: 是喔,有漲很多嗎?

A: 蠻多的,以前免服務費,但現在要多加一成服務費,還有一杯飲料的低消規定。

B: 那確實漲不少,但畢竟大環境不景氣啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: