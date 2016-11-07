The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed on Oct 21 that the Schiaparelli Entry, descent and landing Demonstrator Module (EDM), part of the joint European-Russian ExoMars program, has crash landed on Mars. This will be the second time that the ESA has failed to make touchdown on Mars, following the ill-fated landing of the agency’s Beagle 2 lander over 12 years ago.

The ESA had originally announced on Oct 19 that Schiaparelli had successfully made landing, having entered the Martian atmosphere that same day, and that scientists were still waiting for the 577 kg, dish-shaped Schiaparelli lander to provide more data to confirm the module’s status.

The ExoMars Mission Project Manager Don McCoy had previously said, based on data sent by the Schiaparelli module, that the lander’s parachute had deployed in readiness for its descent onto the Red Planet.

The mothership, Trace Gas Orbiter, went into orbit around Mars.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

歐洲太空總署二十一日確認，歐洲與俄羅斯聯手的「火星太空生物」探測計畫中的火星登陸器「施克亞巴瑞里」已墜毀在火星上，證實歐洲太空總署在多年前「小獵犬二號」登陸火星失敗後，第二度嘗試抵達火星表面失敗。

歐洲太空總署原本於十九日表示，「施克亞巴瑞里」當天進入火星大氣層後，已順利觸地，科學家們還等待重五百七十七公斤的碟型登陸器提供更進一步資料，以確認該登陸器目前的情況。

火星太空生物探測計畫經理麥考伊表示，根據「施克亞巴瑞里」登陸器發送的資料，該登陸器展開降落傘準備降落火星。

在此同時，登陸器的母船「微量氣體探測器」也開始環繞火星運行。

（自由時報綜合報告）