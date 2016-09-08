A bizarre theft recently occurred at a cattle farm on New Zealand’s South Island. The diary farmer was left gobsmacked on discovering that 500 of his cows had vanished without a trace.

According to an investigation report released on Tuesday last week by New Zealand police about the incredible crime that took place at a cattle farm on South Island, it is possible that not all 500 cows were stolen in one go.

A local resident says that such a large-scale theft of cows is unprecedented. There are a total of 10 million cows in New Zealand; more than twice the human population.

A friend of the dairy farmer, Willy Leferink, says the victim is so distraught that he is unable to explain what happened.

Leferink says each milk cow is worth NZ$1,500 (NT$35,000) and weighs more than half a ton. The dairy farm, which is near to the town of Ashburton, originally kept 1,300 cows. The 500 stolen cows were probably last counted in July and were taken between then and the end of August, says Leferink.

(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

紐西蘭南島一座牧場最近發生離奇的偷竊事件，一名酪農發現自己五百隻牛不翼而飛，嚇得說不出話來。

根據紐西蘭警方上週二的調查報告，在這起南島牧場不可思議的犯罪案件，也許牛並非一口氣被偷走。

當地人則表示，這麼大量的牛隻失竊過去前所未聞。紐西蘭全國共有高達一千萬頭牛，是人口數量的兩倍以上。

至於受害酪農，根據他的朋友李菲林克描述，他心煩意亂到說不出究竟發生什麼事。

李菲林克指出，每隻乳牛價值約一千五百紐幣（約新台幣三萬五千元），體重超過半公噸；鄰近阿什伯頓鎮的這個牧場原本有一千三百頭牛，這五百隻可能在七月初上次計點算到八月末之間被偷。

(中央社)