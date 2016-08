A: Why are you looking at me like that?

B: It’s not you. I’ve got a crick in my neck.

A: Did you sleep in an awkward position last night?

B: Perhaps. But I also think it’s having the air conditioning on all night.

A:你幹嘛那樣看我?

B:跟你無關,我脖子痛。

A:是不是你昨晚睡姿不良造成的?

B:或許喔。不過我也懷疑是不是整晚吹冷氣才這樣的。

