Do you know how many pieces of clothing the Taiwanese people discard every minute? Greenpeace released the results of a study on consumers’ shopping habits not long ago, showing that every Taiwanese disposes of, on average, 9.9 T-shirts, 8 pants and 10 pairs of shoes every minute.

The study found that Taiwanese aged between 20 and 45 discard at least 5.2 million T-shirts, 4.2 million pair of pants and 5.4 million pairs of shoes every year. It also found that each of them owns an average of 75 pieces of clothing, but 15 of the items are hardly ever worn.

About 73 percent of the public dispose of clothing by throwing them into recycling bins, but some people just throw them into the trash. Only 3 percent of the public choose to exchange or trade their items.

Greenpeace urges consumers to think more about the problem of “overconsumption,” purchase environmentally-friendly textile products, or consider “upcycling” used clothes.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

你知道台灣人每分鐘丟棄幾件衣服嗎？綠色和平組織最近公布消費者購物習慣調查結果，一人平均每分鐘丟棄九點九件T恤、八條褲子和十雙鞋子。

調查發現台灣二十至四十五歲的民眾，每年至少丟棄五百二十萬件T恤、四百二十萬條褲子和五百四十萬雙鞋子。調查中還發現，每人平均擁有七十五件衣服，其中有十五件幾乎沒在穿。

百分之七十三的民眾以丟棄到舊衣回收箱的方式處理不要的衣服、也有些民眾直接以垃圾丟棄、僅有百分之三的民眾會選擇以交換、交易的方式。

綠色和平呼籲消費者多思考「過度消費」的議題，並且選擇對環境友善的紡織品，或是「回收升級再造」等方式。（自由時報綜合報導）