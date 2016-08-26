After entering show business 35 years ago, singer Delphine Chin, also known as WaWa, is only now putting on her first major solo concert. The Completely Love concert is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Taipei International Convention Center. Ticket sales began in June, with tickets available at Market Net, 7-Eleven ibon and FamilyMart FamiPort.

Chin was the lead vocalist of pop band Chiu Chiu. Established in 1981, Chiu Chiu represented a transitional period in Taiwan’s music history, in which people turned from “campus folk songs” to “modern pop music.”

Chiu Chiu was founded by leading song writer Chiu Chen, who arrived in the folk-song era. Their most famous songs include “It’s Tonight,” “Fool on the Embankment,” and “Why I’ve a Dream of Him?” It had made a big impact on the music industry at that time.

Chin’s other hit, “I Came Over the Ocean to See You,” will be adapted into a Chinese-language musical this year. Based on a true story, the musical tells of a long-distance romance across the Taiwan Strait.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

「娃娃」金智娟出道三十五年，將首度舉辦個人大型演唱會。金智娟「全然愛」演唱會將在九月二日於台北國際會議中心舉行，門票六月開賣，詳洽大市集交易網、7-11 ibon、全家FamiPort。

金智娟曾是丘丘合唱團主唱，成軍於一九八一年的丘丘合唱團，是台灣音樂史上，由校園民歌轉向現代流行音樂過渡時期的代表。

丘丘合唱團由民歌時期的創作大將邱晨創立，著名代表作有「就在今夜」、「河堤上的傻瓜」、「為何夢見他」等，對當時的歌壇貢獻良多。

金智娟的名曲「飄洋過海來看你」，今年也將被改編為華文音樂劇。該劇由真實故事改編，描寫一段海峽兩岸遠距離戀情。

（自由時報綜合報導）