‘Not part of PRC’: MOFA, DPP, KMT

By Yang Chun-hui, Jason Pan and Ann Maxon / Staff reporters, with CNA

Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the government, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said separtely yesterday, responding to a joint statement by China and Myanmar on Saturday.

According to the statement issued as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) wrapped up a two-day visit to Naypyidaw, which was posted on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Web site, Myanmar said that it firmly adheres to the “one China” principle and recognizes Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang as inalienable parts of the PRC’s territory, and that it supports Beijing’s efforts to resolve issues relating to Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang.

Beijing’s forceful push for its “one China” principle is not beneficial to cross-strait relations, and harms regional peace and stability, Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) said.

China should be aware of the will and voice of Taiwanese, and give up its threats and efforts to suppress Taiwan, Ting said.

Only by doing so could cross-strait relations develop in a positive direction, he added.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MOFA] solemnly protests the joint statement issued by China and Myanmar on January 18, in which Myanmar reaffirmed the so-called ‘one China principle’ and categorized Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China’s territory,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

“The ministry condemns such false statements that diminish the sovereignty of the Republic of China, Taiwan,” she said.

Taiwan is not part of China, and only the Taiwanese government elected by its people can represent Taiwan in the international arena, she said.

“The results of the [Jan. 11] elections fully demonstrated the will of Taiwanese in resisting China’s ‘one country, two systems’ model,” Ou said.

“China’s rude and unreasonable promotion of the fabricated ‘one China’ principle will only hurt the feelings of Taiwanese and force democratic Taiwan to draw a line with autocratic China,” she added.

Beijing should respect the results of the presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan, which gave President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) a second term in a landslide victory, Ou said.

DPP spokeswoman Lee Yen-jong (李晏榕) said that China must curb its campaign to exclude Taiwan from participation on the international stage if it wants to return to a normalization of cross-strait dialogue.

“As the joint statement has infringed upon Taiwan’s sovereignty, we disagree with it,” she said.

“Taiwan has just finished its presidential and legislative elections. All nations and media were clear the election outcome was the strongest message by Taiwanese in saying ‘no to China,’ but China continues to ignore the real voice of Taiwanese,” she said.

China should end its political machinations and stop pressuring the international community to exclude Taiwan, she added.

The KMT said that the joint statement’s stance on Taiwan was “regrettable” and that it “could not agree with it at all.”

It has always believed that “one China” refers to the Republic of China (ROC) established in 1912 … which has independent sovereignty, although its jurisdiction is currently restricted to Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, the KMT said in a written statement.

“Taiwan is definitely not a part of the PRC,” it said. “Authorities in the mainland should deal with the matter pragmatically.”