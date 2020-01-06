2020 Elections: Tsai asks legislative majority for DPP

By Tsai Tsung-hsien, Wang Chun-chung and Dennis Xie / Staff reporters, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is seeking re-election for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), yesterday returned to the campaign trail.

The party had suspended campaign activities for three days after eight military officers, including Chief of the General Staff General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), were killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

Tsai’s first campaign stop on “Super Sunday” ahead of Saturday’s elections was Nantou County’s Puli (埔里) and Guosing (國姓) townships, where she visited temples and stumped for DPP Legislator Frida Tsai (蔡培慧).

The county is crucial to the elections, Tsai said, adding that her re-election would make the nation’s already well-performing economy, as well as its senior and childcare services, even better.

If the DPP does not win a legislative majority, it would be difficult for it to advocate policies and reforms, so it needs the help of all voters, she added.

Tsai later went to Yunlin County to root for DPP Legislator Su Chih-feng (蘇治芬), and said that while people in Hong Kong had to take to the streets to demand democracy from China, Taiwanese can decide their futures themselves.

With the whole world watching whether Taiwan would compromise on or uphold its sovereignty, everybody must safeguard the nation by casting the right votes, Tsai said.

Tsai also made policy pledges, saying that budgetary limits on childcare would be increased to NT$100 billion (US$3.32 billion) and that an additional NT$60 billion would be channeled to the “Long Term Care 2.0” plan to ensure better services for elderly people.

The burden on the younger generation would be alleviated this way, allowing them to focus on improving the economy, she added.

Tsai later shared the stage with former premier William Lai (賴清德), her running mate, and six DPP legislative candidates at a rally in Tainan to boost morale in the party ranks.

The rally was attended by more than 150,000 people, the DPP said.

Tsai next traveled to Taoyuan before she wrapped up the day with an evening rally in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊).

Over the next five days, Tsai will be traveling up the west coast on a campaign truck, setting out today from Pingtung County’s Fenggang Village (楓港), her ancestral home, to Taipei, where she would meet up with Lai, her campaign office said.

The trip would allow her to engage with grassroots supporters and has particular significance, as she intends to extend her appreciation to people who showed adamant support during times of frustration and pressure over the past three years, Tsai posted on Facebook.

“It is the people of Taiwan who make me stand upright to protect the nation with courage. It is the people of Taiwan who give me confidence in never giving up on my reforms,” she wrote. “For the next few days, give strength to me and to Taiwan, and let us walk the path of safeguarding our nation together.”

Additional reporting by Chen Feng-li and CNA