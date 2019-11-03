Belarusian caught stowing away on departing airplane

By Tony Yao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Belarusian man was arrested after allegedly attempting to climb into the wheel well of an airplane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday.

The man entered the restricted zone around the airport and ran toward China Airlines (中華航空) Flight CI28, which was on a runway waiting to take off, before attempting to climb its landing gear, police said.

The man appeared to be attempting to stow away on the aircraft, police said, adding that it was the first such incident in the history of the airport.

The man was spotted by the pilot of an Asiana Airlines airplane on a nearby taxiway, who immediately contacted the control tower, police said.

The China Airlines aircraft aborted takeoff and waited for airport security, who restrained the man until police arrived.

Police said that the man refused to speak after his arrest, but added that they attempted to gather more information based on his fingerprints and retinal scans.

There was no record of the man passing through immigration to enter Taiwan, nor did he have a criminal record, police said, adding that they were not ruling out that he entered the nation illegally.

The man’s bag contained a reflective vest, a gas burner and several lighters, as well as an “incomprehensible drawing,” police said.

An immigration official fluent in Russian was called in to attempt to communicate with the intruder, but the man refused to speak, police said.

The man’s identity had not been determined as of press time last night.

Flight CI28 had been scheduled to depart for Palau at 1:35pm, police said, adding that all 149 passengers on board were placed on another aircraft that departed at 4:20pm.