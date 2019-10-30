Firefighters may opt out of ‘dangerous’ missions

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed draft amendments to the Fire Services Act (消防法) stipulating that firefighters may choose not to undertake “dangerous” missions if there are no lives at risk on the scene.

Two firefighters were killed earlier this month while attempting to put out a fire at a utensil factory in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅), sparking calls for better protection for firefighters.

Central to the amendments was a provision that stipulates rescuers should take appropriate action after weighing the objective risks of a rescue mission, and opt not to undertake such a mission if it is deemed dangerous and no lives are at risk on site.

The definition of dangerous rescue missions is to be provided later by the National Fire Agency, it says.

In the event of a fire at a factory, the owner or operator should inform firefighters about the types and quantities of chemicals on the premises, where they are stored and give a layout of the factory, one amendment says.

Those found to have contravened this rule are to be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$600,000 (US$983 and US$19,658), it says, adding that they should send personnel to the scene to assist firefighters in the rescue or they could be fined between NT$500,000 and NT$1.5 million.

To investigate the cause of deaths or injuries of public or voluntary firefighters in the aftermath of a blaze, the Ministry of the Interior should assemble a panel composed of academics, specialists and representatives from fire departments, another amendment says.

The panel should provide a report on the causes of casualties, how they could have been averted and follow up on whether measures have been taken to address the issues identified, it says.

The panel has the right to request files or documents from companies, organizations or individuals for its investigations. If a requested file or document has been retrieved by the Control Yuan or a judicial agency, the Control Yuan or the judicial agency should provide the panel with a copy of the item, along with a written explanation, it says.

The central government is to set out the composition of the panel, as well as members’ qualifications and application rules, it adds.

To prevent firefighter casualties caused by poorly managed liquefied natural gas (LNG) containers, the amendments include a clause that rewards whistle-blowers who report infractions to local authorities.

The act defines LNG-related infractions as unsafe loading, handling, manufacturing or storage of LNG containers, and contraventions of rules set by LNG authorities.

Informants are to receive a proportion of the fine handed to an offender, with the ratio to be decided by local governments.

A supplementary resolution sponsored by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was also approved.

The Taichung incident highlighted the problem of illegal factories, and with the passage of the Factory Management Act (工廠管理輔導法) in June, authorities should make sure that noncompliant factories applying to be recategorized as legal factories have brought their equipment and safety up to legal standards, it says.