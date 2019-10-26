Home / Front Page
Police arrest 52 in raid on sex trafficking ring

Staff writer, with CNA

Women arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution sit in an auditorium at the Taipei City Police Department’s Wanhua Precinct yesterday.

Photo courtesy of the Taipei City Police Department via CNA

A total of 52 people, including 36 foreigners, were arrested on Thursday during a raid on a sex trafficking operation in Taipei, police said yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of about 100 police officers surrounded a building on Kangding Road in the city’s Wanhua District (萬華) at 6pm before entering with search and arrest warrants, police officials told a media briefing.

During the raid, 10 Taiwanese suspected of operating the sex trafficking ring were arrested, along with 42 suspected sex workers — 28 from Thailand, six from Vietnam, two from China and six Taiwanese, police said.

Police also seized accounting ledgers and other evidence from the scene, said Chen Wei-jen (陳偉仁), head of an investigation squad at the Wanhua Precinct.

The 10 Taiwanese suspected of running the prostitution ring have been handed over to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for investigation, while the foreign suspected sex workers are being held in detention by immigration authorities pending deportation based on the findings of the probe, Chen said.

The six Taiwanese suspected sex workers would be charged under the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), Chen added.

The foreigners entered Taiwan on tourist visas and were inhumanely exploited by the sex trafficking ring, police said.

The alleged sex traffickers were luring women from overseas to Taiwan with offers of work at massage and beauty parlors, but were coercing them into prostitution on arrival, police said.

