Japan’s Naruhito proclaims himself emperor

The Guardian

Naruhito has proclaimed himself Japan’s new emperor and vowed to “stand with the people” after performing a series of ancient rituals that culminated in his appearance on the imperial throne alongside his wife, Empress Masako.

Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in May, following the abdication of his father, Akihito, yesterday marked his official enthronement in front of about 2,000 guests, including heads of state and other royals from more than 180 countries.

To mark the enthronement, the Japanese government granted pardons to more than half a million people found guilty of petty crimes, such as traffic violations.

Dressed in a dark orange robe, the design of which dates back 1,000 years, Japan’s 126th emperor paid tribute to 85-year-old Akihito’s dedication to public service and said he would continue his father’s work.

Naruhito vowed to act according to the post-World War II constitution, which regards the reigning emperor as a “symbol of the state and of the unity of the people, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world.”

“I sincerely hope that our country, through our people’s wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind,” he said.

Facing Naruhito from a position below the imperial throne, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his congratulations.

“We will do our utmost to create a peaceful, bright future full of hope for Japan,” Abe said, before leading the guests in three cheers of banzai (“long live the emperor”).

The series of rites, steeped in Japan’s indigenous Shinto religion, began on a morning of heavy rain.

The 59-year-old head of the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy donned a white robe at a sacred spot inside the imperial palace grounds known as Kashikodokoro, and announced his enthronement to Amaterasu, the mythical sun goddess from whom all Japan’s monarchs are said to be descended.

Accompanied by palace staff in black robes carrying decorative boxes containing the imperial treasures of a sword and jewel, Naruhito walked slowly to the first shrine, bowed deeply and went inside to pray.

He made similar visits to two other shrines.

Later, he took his place on the 6.5m high Takamikura throne alongside Masako in a 30-minute ceremony at Matsu-no-Ma (“Hall of Pine”), the imperial palace’s most prestigious space.

Among the dignitaries attending the ceremony were Prince Charles, US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (趙小蘭), Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (王岐山), South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Later, the royal couple hosted a court banquet attended by about 400 foreign dignitaries along with Japanese government ministers, lawmakers and senior judges.