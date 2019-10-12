Ethiopian prime minister wins Nobel Peace Prize

AFP, OSLO

Hailed as a visionary and reformer, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the long-running conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

Abiy was honored “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea,” the Nobel Committee said.

The award is seen as a welcome boost for Africa’s youngest leader as he faces worrying intercommunity violence ahead of a parliamentary election in May next year.

“I was so humbled and thrilled when I just heard the news,” Abiy told the Nobel Committee in a telephone call posted online on the Nobel Prize Web site. “It is a prize given to Africa, given to Ethiopia.”

Abiy also said he hoped that it would inspire other African leaders to “think it possible to work on peace-building processes.”

Since taking office in April last year, Abiy has aggressively pursued policies that have the potential to upend society in the Horn of Africa nation and reshape the dynamics beyond its borders, after years of civil unrest.

On July 9 last year, following a historic meeting in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, Abiy and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki formally ended a 20-year stalemate between the nations in the wake of a 1998 to 2000 border conflict.

Abiy swiftly released dissidents from jail, apologized for state brutality and welcomed home exiled armed groups.

His actions have sparked optimism in a region of Africa marred by violence.

“I have said often that winds of hope are blowing ever stronger across Africa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is one of the main reasons why,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The peace agreement with Eritrea has “opened up new opportunities for the region to enjoy security and stability,” and Abiy’s “leadership has set a wonderful example for others in and beyond Africa looking to overcome resistance from the past and [to] put people first,” he said.

The jury stressed that the peace prize was “also meant to recognize all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia, and in the East and Northeast African regions.”

It singled out the Eritrean leader for praise, noting that “peace does not arise from the actions of one party alone.”

“When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reached out his hand, President Afwerki grabbed it, and helped to formalize the peace process between the two countries,” it said.

However, analysts believe there is still some way to go before a lasting peace and the enthusiasm has been mixed with frustration.

The border between the two nations has once again been closed, they still lack trade agreements and land-locked Ethiopia still has no access to Eritrean ports.