Beijing confirms it is holding British consulate worker

AFP, BEIJING

An employee of Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong who went missing earlier this month is being held in China, Beijing confirmed yesterday.

The incident comes as relations between Britain and China have become strained over what Beijing calls London’s “interference” in pro-democracy protests that have wracked Hong Kong for three months.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) told a regular media briefing that the detained man had been “placed in administrative detention for 15 days as punishment” by Shenzhen police for

“breaking a public security law.”

The employee was from Hong Kong and therefore the issue was an internal matter, Geng said.

“Let me clarify: This employee is a Hong Kong citizen, he’s not a UK citizen, which is also saying he’s a Chinese person,” Geng said.

The man, named by his family as Simon Cheng (鄭文傑), on Aug. 8 traveled to Shenzhen for a one-day business meeting. That night, Cheng was returning home via high-speed train and sent messages to his girlfriend as he was about to go through customs.

“We lost contact with him since then,” his family said on Facebook.

Geng said that Cheng had breached the Public Security Administration Punishments Law, which has broad scope aimed at “maintaining public order in society” and “safeguarding public security,” as well as making sure police and security forces act within the law.

The ongoing protests have raised fears of a Chinese crackdown in some form.

The unrest was initially triggered by a controversial bill to allow extradition to China, but has since broadened into a call for wider democratic reforms.

Beijing has repeatedly warned Britain against any “interference” in the protests, which erupted 11 weeks ago and have seen millions of people hit the streets calling for democratic reforms.

“Recently, the UK has made many erroneous remarks about Hong Kong,” Geng said. “We once again urge the British side to stop gesticulating and fanning flames on the Hong Kong issue.”

With Beijing attempting to shape the narrative of the unrest in Hong Kong, Chinese authorities have increased their inspections at the Shenzhen border, including checking the smartphones and devices of some passengers for photographs of the protests.

China promised to respect the freedoms in the territory after its handover from Britain in 1997, including freedom of speech, unfettered access to the Internet and an independent judiciary.

Friends of Cheng yesterday afternoon staged a protest outside the British consulate in Hong Kong to pressure the British government to “save Simon.”

“Hong Kong people are still fighting to oppose the extradition bill, yet something like this happened without such a bill,” organizer Max Chung (鍾建平) told reporters. “If the Beijing government doesn’t explain to the public why this happened, then it is playing with fire. This is a warning to Hong Kongers and to whoever wants to come to Hong Kong.”

Chung told the rally that “to our best understanding,” his detained friend had not been involved with the protests.

“Simon is a very good guy and smart guy... I don’t think he would do anything stupid,” he added.