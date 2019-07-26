US warship sails through the Strait

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday confirmed that a US military vessel sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the 10th US vessel to make such a transit this year.

The ship entered the Strait from the southwest, heading north, the ministry said in a statement, but did not name the vessel, although Reuters identified it as the USS Antietam.

The passage of the US warship through the Strait constitutes freedom of navigation, the ministry said, adding that the nation’s military monitored the transit and there was no “abnormal activity.”

The ship’s transit through the Strait demonstrates the US’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Reuters said, quoting a statement from US Pacific Fleet spokesman Clay Doss.

“The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” the statement said.

The passage of the US military vessel through the waterway separating Taiwan and China marked the sixth such operation this year.

The first occurred on Jan. 24, when the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell and the USNS Walter S. Diehl made similar passages.

The USS Stethem and USNS Cesar Chavez transited the Strait on Feb. 24, followed by the transit of the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the maritime security cutter USS Bertholf on March 24.

The USS William P. Lawrence and USS Stethem then traversed the Strait on April 28, followed by the transit of the destroyer USS Preble and USNS Walter S. Diehl on May 22.

US warships have sailed through the Strait at least once a month this year, except last month.

The voyage yesterday came amid heightened cross-strait tensions, as well as the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

China on Wednesday released its first defense white paper since 2012. The paper made it clear that the Chinese military would resolutely “oppose and contain Taiwan independence.”