Venezuelan authorities detain Guaido’s deputy

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan intelligence agents on Wednesday detained a senior leader of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, the first arrest of a lawmaker since a failed uprising against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week.

Edgar Zambrano said agents had towed him and his vehicle to prison after he refused to get out of the vehicle.

Zambrano is a deputy to Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who organized the revolt on Tuesday last week and is recognized as the country’s leader by more than 50 states.

“We warn the people of Venezuela and the international community: the regime has kidnapped the first vice president” of the assembly, said Guaido, who has been in a power struggle with Maduro since declaring himself the nation’s acting president in January.

“They are trying to destroy the power representing all Venezuelans, but they will not achieve it,” Guaido said.

Shortly before his arrest, Zambrano said on Twitter that agents of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service had encircled his vehicle outside the headquarters of the Democratic Action party.

“As we refused to get out of our vehicle, they used a tow truck to forcibly take us directly to El Helicoide,” he said, referring to a notorious political prison and the headquarters of the secret service.

The US, the EU and several Latin American states criticized Zambrano’s arrest.

On the Twitter account of its now-closed embassy in Caracas, Washington called the detention “illegal and inexcusable.”

It warned of “consequences” if Zambrano is not immediately released.

Early yesterday, US President Donald Trump said that he was “discussing the terrible abuses by Maduro.”

Trump did not mention Zambrano, but said that the US would stand with the people of Venezuela “for however long it takes.”

Separately, the Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice indicted three more lawmakers for allegedly backing Guaido’s uprising, which set off two days of clashes between security forces and protesters.