Iran rolls back nuclear curbs as sanctions bite

AFP, TEHRAN

Iran yesterday said that it had stopped respecting limits on its nuclear activities agreed under a 2015 deal with major powers until they find a way to bypass renewed US sanctions.

The announcement came as Washington stepped up its rhetoric against Iran, deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the region as it accused Tehran of planning “imminent” attacks.

Iran said that it was responding to the sweeping unilateral sanctions that Washington has reimposed since the US quit the agreement one year ago, which have dealt a severe blow to the Iranian economy.

Iran said that it would stop implementing some of the restrictions under the agreement with immediate effect.

Tehran said it would abandon more if the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — failed to start delivering on their commitments to sanctions relief within 60 days.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined that the ultimatum was intended to rescue the nuclear deal from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for it to be scrapped since he pulled out on May 8 last year.

“We felt the [deal] needed surgery and that the year-long sedatives have not delivered any result. This surgery is meant to save the [deal] not destroy it,” Rouhani said at a Cabinet meeting broadcast live on state TV.

Rouhani decried European countries for seeing the US as the world’s “sheriff” and said that this keeps them from making “firm decisions for their own national interests.”