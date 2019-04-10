Nine ‘Umbrella’ leaders found guilty over protests

Reuters, HONG KONG

A Hong Kong court yesterday found leaders of the 2014 “Occupy” civil disobedience movement guilty of public nuisance charges during the mass protests.

Scores of supporters clapped in support of the nine defendants — a law professor, two lawmakers and former student activists — after the judge delivered his verdict following a trial that critics say highlights shrinking political freedoms in the former British colony.

Three of the defendants accused of playing a leading role in planning and mobilizing supporters during the 79-day street occupations of 2014 — Benny Tai (戴耀廷), 54; Chan Kin-man (陳健民), 60; and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming (朱耀明), 75 — were found guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Tai and Chan were also found guilty of incitement to commit public nuisance.

They appeared calm after the verdict was delivered and Chan bowed to supporters applauding them outside the court.

The trio had pleaded not guilty to all charges, each of which carries a maximum seven-year prison sentence.

They would continue the struggle for full democracy, Tai had told reporters earlier.

“The reason that we committed civil disobedience is because we want justice for Hong Kongers,” he added.

Justice Johnny Chan (陳仲衡) in a summary of his judgement said that while the concept of civil disobedience is “recognised in Hong Kong,” it was not a defense to a criminal charge.

In the nearly five years since the Occupy protests, democracy advocates, diplomats and business leaders have expressed grave concerns over what they say is Beijing’s tightening grip on the territory’s freedoms.

Pro-democracy lawmakers have been kicked out of the legislature, a pro-independence party has been banned and democracy advocates have been barred from running in local elections.

The six other defendants — lawmakers Tanya Chan (陳淑莊) and Shiu Ka-chun (邵家臻); two former student leaders, Eason Chung (鍾耀華) and Tommy Cheung (張秀賢); activist Raphael Wong (黃浩銘); and veteran democrat Lee Wing-tat (李永達) — were also found guilty of at least one public nuisance charge each.

No sentences were immediately given by the judge.

The nine defendants were accused of inciting and mobilizing protesters during the demonstrations that sought to pressure Beijing to allow full democracy.