Rally in Kaohsiung against ‘one country, two systems’

By Ko Yu-hao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A group of about 1,000 people yesterday protested in Kaohsiung’s Labor Park against China’s proposal to implement a “one country, two systems” framework in Taiwan.

The march, organized by Citizen Front Taiwan, also protested Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) visits last month to China’s liaison offices in Hong Kong and Macau.

Critics said the visits were inappropriate and suggested that Han accepts China’s “one country, two systems” model.

The protesters shouted “Today Hong Kong, tomorrow Taiwan” and “Reject ‘one country, two systems,’ resist Chinese annexation” and other slogans.

By visiting the offices and signing a memorandum of understanding on fruit exports with Chinese officials, Han is “returning to the old ways of [former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九)] administration,” Sunflower movement leader Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) told the crowd, accusing Han of “locking Taiwan into a ‘one China’ framework” in the name of boosting the economy.

Ma “placed all of Taiwan’s resources into China” during his presidency, like putting all of one’s eggs in one basket, Lin said.

As a result, Taiwan’s economy became reliant on China, he said.

“Are we going to go back to the old ways?” he asked.

Han did not give prior notice of his visits to the offices, said Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan chairman Lee Ken-cheng (李根政), who also serves as an organizer of Citizen Front Taiwan.

By entering the offices, Han “cooperated with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ‘united front’ strategy,” Lee said.

Biased information from China makes it impossible for people to access correct information, Citizen Front Taiwan organizer Shen Pai-yang (沈柏洋) said.

National security officials need to act on the “information war” the nation is facing. Many countries are slowly being infiltrated by China, but the most serious case is Taiwan, which is the least able to resist infiltration, he added.

Edith Cheung (鍾慧沁), who in September last year immigrated from Hong Kong, said Hong Kongers only became poorer after the “one country, two systems” model was implemented there.

Real-estate prices went up due to Chinese buyers, and young Hong Kongers, faced with competition from China, could not find jobs, she said.

Charng Mei (常美冰店), an ice cream store in Cishan District (旗山), showed its support by sending 300 popsicles to the protesters.

The Kaohsiung City Police Department dispatched 100 police officers to the park to prevent any clashes between the protesters and members of the public.