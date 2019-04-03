NCC chairwoman Chan steps down

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

National Communications Commission (NCC) Chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) yesterday tendered her resignation to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who approved it last night.

“I have cherished every day at the commission since I took office in August 2016. I have worked hard to execute my duties under the framework of the Fundamental Communications Act (通訊傳播基本法) and the National Communications Commission Organization Act (國家通訊傳播委員會組織法),” she wrote on Facebook.

Chan also thanked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and NCC Deputy Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗), as wells as commissioners and agency staff for their support and efforts.

Her resignation came after Su and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers last month accused the NCC of failing to curb the spread of misinformation, which they said almost caused DPP Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) to lose a legislative by-election in Tainan.

Chan also came under scrutiny after a person who claims to be an NCC staffer told the local Chinese-language media that she attended events unrelated to the commission’s work and asked staffers to prepare presentations for the events.

Chan said that she has been a pioneer and practitioner of the vision for a “beautiful and digital” Taiwan, because it involves the nation’s development in the post-digital convergence age and would determine whether it could evolve into a more profound democracy.

She does not fear the unknown or facing difficulties, and addresses challenges by working with like-minded people, she said.

“I truly believe that what the nation needs right now is a wake-up call, and all of us should work hard to reduce tensions between political groups, change the mindset, set up common goals that benefit all and enhance the efficiency of governance. Only by doing so can the nation avoid the pitfalls of a democratic system and digital development. This requires great wisdom,” Chan said.

She said she would continue to fight for Taiwan with the same conviction regardless of where she is or in which capacity she serves.

Her tenure was originally set to end on July 31 next year, the commission said.

Chan, 51, received a bachelor’s degree in law from National Taiwan University and a master’s degree in intellectual property laws from the University of London.

Before serving as NCC chairwoman, Chan was the director of the Science and Technology Law Institute.

She was also an executive producer of the film Dragon Dance (龍飛鳳舞) and a producer of the film Seven Days in Heaven (父後七日).

In 2016, Chan was nominated by former premier Lin Chuan (林全) and approved by the Legislative Yuan to lead the commission, becoming its first non-academic chairperson.

Her father, Chan Yi-chang (詹益彰), was a Control Yuan member and a prominent figure in the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Chan is also viewed as being close to pan-green camp politicians.