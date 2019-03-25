MOFA slams China on Italian statement

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday accused Chinese media of attempting to mislead the world by purposefully confusing the “policy of a single China” mentioned in the joint communique signed by Italy and China on Saturday with Beijing’s “one China” principle.

The communique was issued during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) visit to Rome, and Italy simply reiterated its conformity to the “one China” policy followed by the EU, the ministry said said in a press release.

“However, Chinese media deliberately translated the [Italian for] ‘one China’ policy into Beijing’s frequently cited ‘one China’ principle in an apparent attempt to confuse the international community and to unilaterally distort policy discourse about the ‘status quo’ across the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

It said such a move is reprehensible and not conducive to cross-strait relations or the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

A copy of the Italian-language communique released on Saturday by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development on its Web site said that the two nations agreed to develop their global strategic partnership on the basis of mutual respect for their respective sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Italy confirmed its adherence to “the policy of a single China,” it said.

However, the Chinese translation of the communique published by China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday on its Web site said that Italy reiterated its adherence to the “‘one China’ principle.”

Beijing’s “one China” principle states that there is only one China, of which Taiwan is a part, with the People’s Republic of China being the only legitimate government representing China.

Different nations have varied stances on their policy of “one China,” with the US merely “acknowledging” China’s stance.

The foreign ministry said the memorandum of understanding in support of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative should not have carried a political statement.

“Yet China’s unilateral attempt to smuggle the ‘one China’ principle into it goes to show there is a political agenda behind its Belt and Road Initiative and that the strategy is merely a policy tool to exert its influence and engage in predatory economic behaviors,” the foreign ministry said.

It has asked Italy to provide an explanation regarding the content of the communique to ensure that Taiwan’s interests are not affected.