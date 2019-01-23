Fukushima ‘water crisis’ continues, Greenpeace says

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Greenpeace Taiwan yesterday released a report about Japan’s failure to decontaminate radioactively polluted water following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, while calling on the Taiwanese government to take the problem into account when drafting energy policies.

The report on Tokyo Electric Power Co’s “water crisis” following the disaster was primarily written by Greenpeace Germany nuclear specialist Shaun Burnie.

On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9 earthquake and subsequent tsunami triggered meltdowns at three of the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant’s six reactors, causing radiation leaks.

The firm in September last year said that its water processing system had failed to reduce radioactive contaminants to levels below the regulatory limits permissible for ocean discharge, the report said, adding that as of Dec. 13 last year, there were still 1.11 million cubic meters of contaminated water at the plant.

In some treated water, levels of strontium 90 were found to be more than 100 times the safety threshold, while other radioactive substances, such as cesium, cobalt, antimony and tritium, were detected in the water, it said.

The goal of the Japanese government and the company to solve the water crisis by next year is not credible, and volumes of contaminated water continue to increase, the report said, urging them to propose better wastewater disposal solutions and control groundwater contamination.

Given the issue’s pertinence in East Asia, the organization’s offices in South Korea and Japan publicized the same report yesterday, Greenpeace Taiwan energy campaigner Lee Chih-an (李之安) said.

The report exposes the astronomical costs of a nuclear disaster, and any nation that develops nuclear power should keep its potential risks and expenses in mind, Lee said.

While Taiwanese on Nov. 24 last year voted to abolish the “nuclear-free homeland by 2025” goal in a referendum, Greenpeace Taiwan believes that phasing out nuclear power is the right direction, although the time frame could be discussed further, she said.

The nation should continue to promote energy transformation by boosting renewable power development and decentralizing power grids, Lee added.

Tokyo Electric Power has vowed to develop offshore wind farm projects by working with Danish energy developer Orsted A/S, with the two having signed a memorandum of understanding last week.