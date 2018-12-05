Pioneering surgeon Samuel Noordhoff passes at age 91

Staff writer, with CNA

Retired American surgeon Samuel Noordhoff, founder of the Taipei-based Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation, has passed away in the US, the foundation announced yesterday.

Noordhoff, better known in Taiwan by his Chinese name, Luo Huei-fu (羅慧夫), died of heart failure at 3am on Monday at the age of 91, the foundation said in a statement.

A memorial service is to be held for Noordhoff in Taipei, the foundation said, without setting a date.

A surgeon and missionary from Orange, Iowa, Noordhoff came to Taiwan in 1959 at the invitation of Mackay Memorial Hospital.

He began helping Taiwanese children born with cleft lips and palates, a mission that would remain important to him for 40 years.

Noordhoff, who served as president of both Mackay Memorial Hospital and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, set many milestones in craniofacial care in the nation.

He set up its first craniofacial center for patients with cleft lips and palates along with the first polio rehabilitation center, the first burn center and the first intensive care unit.

In 1989, he donated US$100,000 to establish the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation to help people with craniofacial deformities receive holistic care, to sponsor research to advance the quality of medical care, and to improve public awareness and social acceptance of patients.

He returned to the US to live in 1999 after retiring from Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, but visited Taiwan frequently, with his last visit being in 2013.

Noordhoff suffered from Parkinson’s disease in the later years of his life, limiting his ability to travel.

Last year he received a Presidential Cultural Award from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in recognition of his humanitarian contributions.

Unable to fly back to Taiwan to receive the award, he sent a written speech in which he credited all Taiwanese for the honor.

“On behalf of the people in Taiwan’s medical field, this award is really yours. For you see, you cannot accomplish anything by yourself,” Noordhoff wrote.

“Many hard working and wonderful people helped me through the years. It is the people in the medical field of Taiwan that have worked hard to develop Taiwan’s medical community into the world renowned community it is today,” he added.

Tsai offered her condolences via a post on Facebook and expressed gratitude for Noordhoff’s contribution to Taiwan.

“You are forever a member of our family,” Tsai said.