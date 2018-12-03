Freeway drivers to cover clean-up for fallen debris

By Cheng Wei-chi / Staff reporter

Drivers are to be billed clean-up fees for items that fall from vehicles on the nation’s freeways, the Freeway Bureau said, with the policy expected to take effect in the first half of next year.

The fees would not be levied if it takes less than 30 minutes to clean up, but if it takes more than 30 minutes and traffic is obstructed in at least one lane, NT$3,000 would be charged for each subsequent 30 minutes spent cleaning up, the bureau said.

Operations that take more than two hours and block traffic in at least two lanes would incur NT$24,000 in fees, it said.

The policy is to remind motorists that they need to load and secure items properly before they enter freeways, it said.

“The policy is proposed to enhance traffic safety, not to cover operational costs,” the bureau said.

“If a driver is not aware of items that fall off or out of their vehicle and they continue driving, we would not be checking surveillance footage solely to make them pay,” it said.

The bureau last year reported 42,729 instances of debris on freeways, including 7,074 pieces of tires, 4,389 metallic items and 4,034 plastic items.

The bureau also reported some unusual debris, including pigs, deer, pianos and idols.

Debris on freeways was reported as a contributing factor in 935 traffic accidents last year, the bureau said, adding that most of those only caused financial losses.

However, 15 people were killed and 413 injured in debris-related incidents in the past 10 years, it said.

The Freeway and Expressway Traffic Control Regulations state that the driver or vehicle owner must pay cleanup fees if they are responsible for debris on freeways.

However, the rules do not describe how the fees should be charged.