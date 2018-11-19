Chang satisfied with APEC trip, but mum on details

Staff writer, with CNA, PORT MORESBY

Morris Chang (張忠謀), President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) representative to the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea, yesterday said that he was confident he had completed the task that Tsai gave him.

Chang held a news conference yesterday afternoon in Port Moresby, telling reporters that he was satisfied with his trip, although he could not disclose the specifics of the task Tsai gave him.

Japanese media reports earlier in the day said Chang met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for 20 minutes in the afternoon as the summit was drawing to a close.

Chang also reportedly met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) on Saturday.

Asked to comment on the meetings, Chang said that he would not deny the meetings had taken place, but declined to offer any details.

He had “friendly and candid” interactions with a number of foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), he said.

The only meeting between Chang and a foreign leader during the summit that the government has made public was one on Saturday with US Vice President Mike Pence, when a photograph of the pair shaking hands was released.

According to Japanese media, during a “pull-aside” meeting with Chang, Abe told the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) that Taiwan is an important partner of Japan due to their shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Abe proposed enhancing ties with Taiwan in terms of tourism and other areas, the reports said.

Abe also brought up the issue of strained cross-strait relations, saying that Tokyo hopes Taipei and Beijing would engage in peaceful and direct dialogue in an attempt to break the ice.

Peaceful cross-strait relations would be beneficial to regional peace and stability, Abe said.

He also expressed gratitude to Taiwan for the assistance offered by its people and government in the wake of natural disasters in Japan, the reports said.

Chang told Abe that Taiwan and Japan will hopefully continue to enhance their trade and economic ties, the reports said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Tsai praised Chang’s performance at the summit and voiced gratitude for his efforts in promoting Taiwan’s relations with the US and other nations.